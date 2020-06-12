1 killed in 6 vehicle crash on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A six vehicle chain reaction crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway has resulted in the death of one person.
The crash was reported on I-265 North near I-71 around 1:10 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
Louisville Metro police say a passenger vehicle going at a high rate of speed struck the rear of another vehicle setting off the chain reaction. Four passenger vehicles and two tractor trailers were involved in the crash.
The driver of one vehicle was killed. The driver of the car that caused the crash was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of injuries said to be life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
