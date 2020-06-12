Lifetime achievement award, healing and protest hub to be named after Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We've seen the protests, art work and messages of love, support and justice for Breonna Taylor around the world and in Louisville. Her Louisville community is working to make sure her legacy is carved into the city forever.
Friday, Taylor's mother was presented with an official copy of Breonna's Law and was surprised with a plan to say her name eternally.
A hub for protests, support and healing sits right next to the Hall of Justice. The circle at Jefferson Square Park has been taken over by love for Breonna Taylor. She's etched into stone, notes and actions.
"[We] hereby recognize and honor the life and legacy of Breonna Shaquelle Taylor lifetime achievement,” Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith announced Friday.
Taylor would have been 27 years old. Her family said she lived to help others and kept her EMT jacket with pride.
"This is the jacket that hanged on the back of her door where three months to date on March 12 the day the no-knock warrant was signed,” activist Chris 2X said as he lifted Taylor’s EMT jacket to show the crowd at Jefferson Square.
Early March 13, Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro police officers. Since then the city has banned no-knock warrants, but the community and 2X still demands more.
"We want a permanent marker in this circle that reads Breonna Taylor Fountain Circle,” 2X said. “So that's what’s going to happen and we're going to get that done."
There are plans with The Game Changers organization to rename the center of Jefferson Square Park.
The Hall of Justice will look onto Taylor's fountain and the center of Louisville's legal system will hold Taylor's name, the name her mother Tamika Palmer waited months for the world to say.
"Thank you, thank you, if she was here oh my God, she would be so happy,” Palmer said. “This is amazing thank you."
Palmer helped release eight butterflies signifying strength, eternity and the amount of times Dr Martin Luther King said I have a dream. Taylor didn't personally finish accomplishing her dreams, but her family will complete them.
Taylor’s family is appreciative of all the change and support but said people need to keep pushing because the police involved still have not been charged.
