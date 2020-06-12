Man fatally shot in New Albany identified

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in New Albany has been identified.
Police were called to Cross Creek Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to New Albany police chief Todd Bailey. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the ground.
The man, who Bailey identified as Tyler F. Williams, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The NAPD Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the NAPD tip line at (812) 948-NAPD.
