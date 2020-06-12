Marching to a new America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For weeks protesters have shouted out victim’s names, asked for the end of institutionalized racism, and pleaded for justice. The battle to end discrimination has been part of American history for hundreds of years. A history that has not been taught or talked about much at all.
“What we're facing here is awareness in the country of the fundamental injustices that have existed for 400 years,” explained De’ Bryant, a community psychologist from Indiana University South Bend.
Bryant explains this is not the first time African Americans have fought against the disparities of criminal justice, wealth, and income among other factors. American history is marked by the scars from the fight for justice over the years.
“The thing that got the civil rights movement really going was the lynching of Emmitt Till,” proclaimed Bryant.
In 1955, the 14-year-old African American boy was beaten, mutilated, shot in the head, and thrown into the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi after being accused of offending a white woman in the woman's family's grocery store. It took family and friends three days before they found his body. Till's mother kept the teens casket open during the funeral so that all the world could see what the murderers had done to her only son. Tens of thousands attended the teens funeral and blacks and whites gathered in sympathy to call attention to the barbaric practice of lynching.
“Rosa Parks was able to launch us in terms of the legal pressure,” shared Bryant.
Parks refused to relinquish her seat to a white man and move to the colored only section in the back of the bus. She was arrested for civil disobedience for violating Alabama’s segregation laws. Parks’ arrest on December 1, 1955 launched the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The civil rights movement began to slowly change life for blacks in America.
“There are some new things,” Bryant added. “Technology being the big one.”
On May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police was caught on numerous cell phones and went viral within minutes. The officer responsible for kneeling on his neck and back as Floyd pleaded for his life is now in jail facing charges of murder with a $1.25 million bail.
“Not only was the action unfolding on television but it's unfolding on social media,” stressed Bryant.
Bryant shared the viral video had the world asking, “Why have we gotten to this? Why did it take this much of this to get people's attention?”
For those who have trouble embracing the message of “equality for all” as protesters march and riot in over 150 cities in the country and all over the world because of the madness surrounding it, Bryant says look closer and stay focused on the problem, not the noise.
“While we're talking about those things that are destructive and are leading to loss of property we also talk about what is it that got us to that,” exclaimed Bryant. “This is a moment in history that we cannot afford not to take as much from as we possibly can.”
Bryant says it is exciting to see the change in legislation and the number of people who are willing to learn about the issues and become engaged.
