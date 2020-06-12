Marching to a new America

In 1955, the 14-year-old African American boy was beaten, mutilated, shot in the head, and thrown into the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi after being accused of offending a white woman in the woman's family's grocery store. It took family and friends three days before they found his body. Till's mother kept the teens casket open during the funeral so that all the world could see what the murderers had done to her only son. Tens of thousands attended the teens funeral and blacks and whites gathered in sympathy to call attention to the barbaric practice of lynching.