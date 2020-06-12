Mother, son injured after falling off vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A mother and her 5-year-old son were injured after they fell off the hood of a moving vehicle, according to Louisville Metro police.
The woman and boy fell off the vehicle they were riding on at First and Jefferson streets around midnight, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said.
Washington said some witnesses said they fell off when the driver took a sharp turn. Other witnesses said they fell when another vehicle cut the one they were riding on off.
Both the woman and boy were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what Washington said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
