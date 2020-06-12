New Albany family grieving after losing another son to gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Albany Police are investigating after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.
No arrests have been announced.
Police reported the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at a complex on Cross Creek Boulevard off of Green Valley Road. Police say Tyler Williams, 29, was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers and EMS got there, he was pronounced dead.
Questions are swirling around Williams’ death, and his cousin, Joe Davis, claims he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“He was a good spirit, a good guy,” Davis said. “Our hands are in the air. Right now we’re just trying to heal from it.”
Davis said their family is grieving another loss of a loved one with Williams’ death. He was one of three brothers, all of which are now dead; his brother Malcolm died in April. He was reportedly involved in what Indiana State Police said was a battle, leading a state trooper to shoot and kill him.
Five years ago, Davis said Williams’ other brother, Cade, was murdered.
After all the loss the family has gone through, Davis said Williams had one goal before his unexpected passing.
“We just wanted justice for Malcom," he said. "Tyler, that’s all he wanted. He was a strong believer of justice.”
Davis revealed the family acknowledged that Williams’ brothers weren’t exactly role models but that Williams tried to do his best to be a leader in the family by planning peaceful protests.
“We were just trying to get everyone to understand our side of the story," he said. “It isn’t about color. It’s about what’s right. That’s what Tyler stood for.”
Davis said even though his cousin was younger, he learned a lot from him.
”He was a good person. He was younger than me, but somebody that I look up to,” Williams said. “He helped me be a better husband and father to my kids, because that’s how he was to his kids.”
Anyone with information about Williams’ death should call police.
