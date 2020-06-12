Protester shot in head files lawsuit against law enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man filed a lawsuit claiming he was shot in the back of the head by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer or state trooper while protesting in downtown Louisville, according to court documents.
According to the lawsuit, Jonah Albert was protesting at the intersection of Cedar and South 6th streets around 8:25 p.m. on May 30 when law enforcement formed a barricade and put on riot gear.
The lawsuit states Albert was walking away from officers when he was shot in the back of the head.
According to the lawsuit, the shot “caused him to lose balance and immediately fall to the concrete pavement writhing in pain.”
Albert was taken to an area hospital by another protester.
The lawsuit claims five cause of actions against law enforcement including unlawful battery and excessive force, violation of Civil Rights pursuant, violation of Civil Rights pursuant retaliation for protected speech and failure to intervene.
The plaintiff is seeking a trial by jury in addition to compensatory damages and other economic damages.
