6 vehicles involved in crash on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes have been shut down on Interstate 265 after six vehicles were involved in a crash.
The crash was reported on I-265N around 1:10 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.
Dispatchers said crash victims were transported by EMS, but the number of people injured and extent of any injuries has not been released.
Traffic has been shut down around the crash.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
