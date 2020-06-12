WAVE 3 Weather Blog: Friday Update

Overall the pattern has a dry look with just a couple of small rain chances to monitor so I’ll just focus on those.
Saturday night/early Sunday: It does look a tad warmer and slightly more humid ahead of a cold front dropping down. Those small chances look to increase our odds for some showers or a downpour to develop as the front drops in Sunday morning. However, it is still not an increase that screams widespread rainfall. So we will keep the chances look and update as we gather more data. In general, the weekend looks good with Sunday a bit cooler than Saturday.
There will be a low pressure dropping down to our east for early next week. It looks to leave our region by later in the week but as long as it is nearby, there will be a risk for some afternoon clouds rolling in from the east, and yes...even a few showers. That chance remains more focused to the east of I-65 at this time.
The heat bubble will build back in after that with perhaps a few days in the low to mid 90s as we approach Father’s Day.
Be Safe.
