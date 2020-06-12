West Louisville community celebrates life of David ‘YaYa’ McAtee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The friends and family of David “YaYa” McAtee celebrated his life on Friday the way he lived it: with barbecue.
In partnership with One West and The Lee Initiative, McAtee’s family served free food to the West Louisville community. Volunteers from black Greek fraternities and sororities helped serve ribs and burgers to everyone who stopped by.
"We just wanted to help out the community and make sure that this party happened with some good food," Chef Edward Lee said.
“One thing Yaya wanted was his family and his friends was to come together peacefully,” family friend Will Pitts said. “This is absolutely what he would want.”
McAtee’s nephew Marvin tells WAVE 3 he wants to continue his uncle’s legacy of giving.
“I want this community to know that I love them,” he said.
McAtee still remembers the day his uncle fired up his grill for the first time about five years ago.
“That first day here he was like 'we got something here buddy, this is something we can run with right here' … he felt it,” he said.
McAtee’s sister Addie said her brother was generous from the start.
“People would sit on the concrete and they looked hungry and he would give them something to eat for free and never asked for nothing in return,” she said. “That’s one thing he would do, he would feed you.”
Addie tells WAVE 3 her family is still mourning and shouldering the weight of McAtee’s death. McAtee was shot and killed at his restaurant by Kentucky National Guardsmen on June 1. His body laid on the street outside for 12 hours during the investigation.
“I’m angry, I really am, I’m angry… because he didn’t deserve that,” Addie said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.