Woman killed in early morning crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Miya English, of Louisville, died from multiple injuries she suffered in the accident.
The crash happened at 1:16 a.m. at 3rd Street and Kingston Ave. According to Louisville Metro police, the car English was driving was heading south on 3rd Street at a high rate of speed when she lost control just before reaching the Kingston Ave. intersection.
According to LMPD traffic investigators, English's car crossed the northbound lanes before going off the road and striking two utility poles.
English was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died approximately an hour later.
Metro police are continuing their investigation into the accident.
