Woman shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center
By Sarah Jackson | June 12, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 4:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot at a shopping center.

The shooting was reported in the 3900 block of 7th Street Road, which is the Southland Terrace Shopping Center, around 1:20 p.m. Friday, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital. Her injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

