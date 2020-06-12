Woman shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot at a shopping center.
The shooting was reported in the 3900 block of 7th Street Road, which is the Southland Terrace Shopping Center, around 1:20 p.m. Friday, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital. Her injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
