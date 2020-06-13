Are you stockpiling supplies? Your character traits may have something to do with it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve been out shopping and see toilet paper, sanitizer, soap, cleaning products on the shelves what’s your reaction? Did you fill up your cart? A new survey finds that people with certain character traits are more prone to stockpiling behavior.
Researchers in Germany surveyed a small group of adults using social media. They found people who tend to worry a lot and feel anxious were more commonly found to stockpile commodities such as toilet paper. Those individuals also carry character traits such as organization, diligence, perfectionism and prudence.
In March, some companies reported an increase in toilet paper sales of up to 700 percent.
As restrictions loosen, if you feel like life is getting back to normal, that may be a sign that you need to take a few steps back. Keep in mind most public activities carry some degree of risk in becoming exposed to COVID-19.
The CDC revealed that longer and more populated interactions raise the risk of infection considerably. The agency strongly suggests bringing a cloth face covering, tissues and hand sanitizer when going out in public.
Experts say before you go out, consider how widely the virus is spreading in the community. Know what the local restrictions are and determine whether it is possible to stay six feet away from others.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.