Boone County graduating students take victory lap around Kentucky Speedway

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Graduating high school seniors from several Boone County schools got to ride a victory lap around the Kentucky Speedway this weekend.
"It's something that they'll remember forever. 'Remember when we drove on the speedway and got our diploma,'" Principal Mike Wilson of Randall K. Cooper High School's Principal, said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several graduation ceremonies were canceled.
"It's definitely been tough. It's definitely been tough for all my friends and I to have to go through this and not see each other for our last year of high school, and then we have to leave each other," student Rylie Stanley said.
That difficulty is eased by the ability to celebrate another milestone in their lives.
"It was very nice. I didn't know this was going to happen, so I was very excited when I saw that we were coming to the speedway," student Charlotte Shores said.
"It's so cool. It's like a once in a lifetime experience to come here and get my diploma from high school, and this has never been done before, so it's really cool," Stanley said.
