Breonna Taylor remembered in digital billboard displays across city of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The image of Breonna Taylor will be seen across the city of Louisville as new digital billboards started displaying Saturday.
Community activist Christopher 2X, along with Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer and outdoor advertising company Outfront Media, collaborated to create the billboard.
The display was created in order to send a message that Breonna Taylor was a game changer and has been promoting changes in the community even after her death.
The billboards, which will display along the Kentucky International Convention Center, as well as the display along I-65 near the Kentucky Expo Center, debuted on the three-month anniversary of the night Breonna was shot and killed by LMPD on March 13.
Christopher 2X said the message of the billboard is asking the community to get involved and make positive changes in the community.
