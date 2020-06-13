FORECAST: Showers Sunday morning, cooler

- SUNDAY: Scattered showers in the morning, drying out during the afternoon.
- LATE NEXT WEEK: Heat starts to build as 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pleasant night on the way for WAVE Country as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning. Scattered clouds increase in the wee hours of the morning with a slight chance of a shower.
Scattered showers Sunday morning will move south closer to the Tennessee border by early afternoon. Most of the area will be drying out in the afternoon under a partly sunny sky. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Some scattered clouds will move through Sunday evening before becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows around 60 in the city, cooler in outlying areas.
Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight risk for a couple afternoon showers east of I-65.
The heat and humidity increase late next week, but another cold front looks to make the heat short-lived.
