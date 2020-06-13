Former Louisville Chief of Public Services Doug Hamilton has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doug Hamilton, the former Louisville Chief of Public Services who had served the city for more than 50 years, has died Saturday.
Hamilton began his career as a police officer in Louisville back in 1971, working his way up to chief, and then serving as a US Marshal.
He was the head of Emergency Management Services until 2013, when he was appointed by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer to become Chief of Public Services.
Fischer released a statement on Hamilton’s passing Saturday afternoon:
“Those of us who knew Doug knew his compassion, keen insights, and sharp-witted, unvarnished advice and humor,” Fischer said in the statement. “At the same time, he kept giving back to the community, serving on many boards, including the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Red Cross. He was the very definition of a public servant, and he will be sorely missed.”
Hamilton retired back in August of 2019 in order to spend more time with his family.
Funeral arrangements are still pending.
