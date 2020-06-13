Funeral service for Chris Beaty, former IU football player killed amid Indianapolis protests, to be streamed online

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The funeral service for Chris Beaty, former Indiana University football player killed on May 30 in a shooting in Downtown Indianapolis, will be streamed for public viewing online.
The funeral will be held at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis starting at 11:00 a.m. The service in-person will be a private family event, with viewing for the public streamed on the Chris Beaty Foundation’s website.
On Friday, a public visitation was organized at the Pavilion at Pan Am in Indianapolis.
Beaty was shot and killed on May 30 amid protests happening in downtown Indianapolis. Police said that Beaty was one of two people killed that night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating the shootings.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.
