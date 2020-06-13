Gov. Beshear: 315 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., issues statement on removal of Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday gave an update on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
A statement from the governor’s office announced 315 new cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases reported to 12,445.
“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” Beshear said in the statement. “We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over.”
Two new deaths were reported as of Saturday evening’s update, a 68-year-old male from Grayson County and a 78-year-old male from Oldham County. The total number of deaths in the state is now 499.
“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” Beshear said. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”
At least 3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus as of Saturday’s update.
Governor Beshear also mentioned the removal of the statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol Rotunda. The statue will be moved to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Fairview, Kentucky.
“It was past time for this vote and for this action. But what it will mean is that we get a little closer to truly being Team Kentucky – that every child who walks into this Capitol feels welcome, and none of them have to look at a symbol and a statue that stands for the enslavement of their ancestors,” Beshear said. “Today is a move toward showing that everybody is welcome in this building and that our government should work for the betterment of every single Kentuckian – that we have systematic issues that we must address, but that now is the time to truly move forward, to truly make progress and to show that Team Kentucky includes every single Kentuckian.”
