Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 432 new cases, 17 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Saturday morning on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of Saturday, Indiana has reported 432 new positive cases in the state, bringing the total number of positive cases to 39,543.
ISDH has also reported 17 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,231.
340,637 total tests have been administered so far according to the ISDH, with 5,540 additional tests reported on Saturday.
There have been 4,611 cases within long-term care facilities in the state of Indiana as of Monday’s totals, with 1,011 total deaths reported within those facilities.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.