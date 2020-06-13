LMPD plans to increase presence during protest caravan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a 16th night of protesting in Louisville, LMPD said they’re concerned about the safety of the caravans with cars taking over roads night after night, forcing some off the roadways.
"While most of these demonstrations of democracy have been peaceful, some of it has become increasingly dangerous," Metro Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess said.
Hess said they are seeing more cars join in on the caravan. It has been starting in downtown Louisville and has been making its way to the Highlands and other areas of town. People have been seen sitting on hoods of cars, lying in the street or blocking traffic. Police said people have also been taking over both lanes of traffic.
"We have reached out to protesters to try to find a safer way to demonstrate and express themselves," Hess said. "But if we continue to see these unsafe behaviors, we must take action to stop it."
On Thursday night, at Witherspoon near I-64, an explosion went off right next to a caravan of protesters. LMPD said fireworks were set off near the caravan and then more intense explosions were heard, which created a 1.5 foot long crater.
A second explosion caused damage to a nearby gate, exit sign and surrounding structure. It’s unclear who set off the explosion.
Hess said they will increase police presence this weekend.
“We want people to continue to demonstrate,” she said. “We want people to continue to exercise their right to be heard and to push for a more equitable and just society, but we’ve got to do is safely in a way that is safe for the demonstrators, the participants and the people around them.”
