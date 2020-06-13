Louisville Slugger maker ends sale of commemorative nightsticks through Louisville Metro Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The maker of Louisville Slugger wooden bats has announced it will end production of commemorative nightsticks sold through a local police non-profit organization.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation sold the commemorative nightsticks on their website for fundraising purposes, with proceeds going directly to the foundation, separate from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Hillerich & Bradsby Co., the maker of Louisville Slugger bats, said that the decision to stop selling the sticks came up in internal company discussions on Wednesday.
Rick Redman, spokesperson for Hillerich & Bradsby, said they had let the Louisville Metro Police Foundation know on Friday that the company would stop the sale of the nightsticks effective immediately.
“We have informed LMPF that we will be happy to discuss with them other ways we can support programs that benefit our community going forward,” Redman said. “They have indicated they are very much open to that.”
The nightsticks were not a new product, and had been sold for a number of years. Redman said the staff is unsure of how long, but that they had been made for around 15 years. The earliest reference in Hillerich & Bradsby’s archives goes back to 1947, where they were made for Military Police during World War II, according to Redman.
Redman also said that Louisville Slugger is not a mass producer of nightsticks, and that the commemorative, 18-19 inch nightsticks were intended for display and typically ordered for police retirements.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.