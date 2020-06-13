One man dead after early morning shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the Russell neighborhood kills one man.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded around 4:00 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of South 26th Street.
When police arrived, they found a 20 to 30-year-old male dead from gunshot wounds.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
