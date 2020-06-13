WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for David ‘YaYa’ McAtee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral service for David ‘Yaya’ McAtee will be held at Canaan Christian Church on Hikes Lane.
McAtee was shot once in the chest and died back on June 1, after National Guard and LMPD officers were called to an area near 26th and Broadway to disperse a crowd.
Investigation into the death of McAtee is currently ongoing. On Tuesday, Kentucky Secretary of the Executive Cabinet J. Michael Brown stated that McAtee had been shot and killed by a Kentucky National Guard member instead of an LMPD officer as previously believed.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.