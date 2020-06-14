Crews remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, crews came together to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda.
Governor Andy Beshear, wearing a hard-hat, was on-hand for the removal of the statue.
A bottle that appeared to have a message inside was found within the pedestal of the statue. Video shows it was a bottle of “Glenmore Straight Bourbon Whiskey.” WKYT is still working to determine what the contents of the message in the bottle are, but we do know that a newspaper from October of 1936 was inside.
The statue will be relocated to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Fairview, Kentucky, where there is also an obelisk honoring Davis.
