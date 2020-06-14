Day cares and day camps to reopen Monday in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday brings another round of openings in Kentucky. Center-based licensed child care programs and day camps in Kentucky can reopen starting on Monday, June 15.
There are a lot of protocols day cares will have to follow. This just lists a few of them. If you are sending your child back to day care, your daycare should be communicating those changes with you.
All child care programs will need to utilize a maximum group size of ten children per group. Children need to stay in the same group without being combined with another classroom. The same staff members should work with the same children each day in order to reduce additional exposure.
There needs to be staggered playground time. Center-wide family events are not allowed, neither are field trips. There needs to be a centralized drop-off and pick-up location for kids to eliminate unnecessary traffic to classrooms and exposure of children.
Facilities should discontinue use of water fountains. Children are encouraged bring their own water bottles.
Your day care also needs to post a cleaning and sanitizing plan. Toys that cannot be cleaned and sanitized should not be used. Machine-washable cloth toys should not be used at this time.
Classrooms can’t do family-style dining. Staff has to prepare plates and pass them out to the individual children. Adults have to wear a face mask while inside a day care. Children who are five years of age or under should not wear masks due to increased risks of suffocation and strangulation.
These are just a few of the guidelines that day cares and camps have to follow. For a complete list of the guidelines, click or tap here.
