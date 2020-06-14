1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Louisville skate park, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting near the David Armstrong Extreme Park on Franklin Street leaves 1 dead and 4 injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers received calls around 2:30 a.m. on multiple people shot at Clay and Franlin Street.
When police arrived on scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the three victims were transported to University Hospital in serious condition, and one was pronounced dead on scene.
Upon further investigation at the scene, two additional victims were found and privately transported to University Hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries.
Police said it does not appear that any of the five victims were the shooter in the incident.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
