Family still seeks answers 2 years after son killed by LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends gathered at the site where one of their loved ones died. The shooting happened two years ago, on Xavier and 29th Streets. LMPD gunned down 21-year-old Demonjhea Jordan in the Portland neighborhood.
Sunday morning the family was asking for their turn at justice.
“As long as I have breath in my body, I’m going to keep seeking justice for my son,” Natalie Malone, Jordan’s mother said. She lost her son two years ago.
There were reports of a robbery on the 2600 block of West Broadway, with a description of the robber matching that of Jordan. Officers approached the 21-year old as seen on body camera footage from one of the four officers who were on scene.
”I miss him so much, that was my only child God blessed me with,” Malone said. “Nobody gave them the right to do what they did. It was uncalled for. They didn’t know nothing about that little boy, didn’t even know his name.”
Family and friends made posters and T-shirts memorializing the 21-year-old. On the back, the number 17 around the phrase “Stop domestic terrorists." The family says the 17 stands for the bullets Jordan took that night.
“I do not know what Demonjeah Jordan did, I do not know what Demonjeah Jordan did not to, but I do know one thing for sure, he did not deserve to be gunned down like he was a nobody, he was a human being,” Malone said.
Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd’s cases have been pushed for answers, and Larry Jordan, De’mon’jeah’s dad, says the family wants theirs too.
”They gave us a copy of the medical examiner report, they gave our attorney some excuse that it’s still under investigation,” Jordan said. “They have a rule if its still a pending investigation, they don’t have to give you information. How long does it take you to investigate, it has been two years, what are you still looking at? What are you still looking for?”
Their call to action: They demand Mayor Greg Fischer and the LMPD give them long overdue answers.
”Demonjeah was a sweet loving young man,” Malone said. “Very smart and intelligent. He would give you the shirt off his back. That’s the son I raised. At the end of the day, if you’re being accused of something; you’re innocent, until proven guilty. All day long.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.