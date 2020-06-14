FORECAST: Morning showers, drier and pleasant afternoon

- SUNDAY: Showers in the morning, drying out during the afternoon.
- LATE WEEK: Heat starts to build as 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers move through this morning, but by the afternoon they will be across south-central Kentucky. Most of the area will be dry this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity.
Some scattered clouds will move through early this evening before becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows will fall into the 50s by morning.
Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight risk for a couple afternoon showers east of I-65. Partly cloudy Monday night with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The heat and humidity increase late week, but another cold front looks to make the heat short-lived and bring another chance for rain.
