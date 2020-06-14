FORECAST: Temperatures below average to start the week

- LATE WEEK: Heat and humidity increase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll have some scattered clouds across the area this evening, but once the sun sets those will dissipate leaving us with a mostly clear sky overnight. It’s going to be pleasantly cool with lows in the 50s by morning.
Expect a partly cloudy sky Monday with a slight chance of a pop-up shower east of I-65. The humidity stays low and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 in the city. Partly cloudy Monday night with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
We’ll see a little more sunshine on Tuesday helping to boost temperatures into the low to mid 80s.
The heat and humidity increase late week, but another cold front looks to make the heat short-lived and bring another chance for showers and storms.
