Former Murray State basketball player Ja Morant calls for removal of Confederate statue in downtown Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (WAVE) - Memphis Grizzlies rookie player and former Murray State University basketball star Ja Morant is asking for removal of a Confederate statue currently located in downtown Murray.
Morant, the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, wrote a letter to Kentucky Judge Kenneth Imes on June 11, asking for the statue located in the court square of downtown Murray to be removed immediately.
The letter from Morant states the statue is a symbol of white supremacy, racism, and hate. Morant said in light of recent events and the Black Lives Matter movement, he is concerned with what the display stands for.
“Murray felt like a second home from the minute I stepped on campus and became a part of the Murray State community,” Morant said in the letter. “It is full of people, families, and students from all different backgrounds. As a young Black man, I cannot stress enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred.”
The letter comes as many symbols and statues of Confederate are being removed from public locations. On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear was present as the status of Jefferson Davis was removed from the Capitol rotunda. That statue will be moved to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Fairview, Kentucky.
Last week, Beshear mentioned the Confederate statue in Murray during a conference, where he also called for its removal.
