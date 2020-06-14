Harrison County man leads Indiana State Police on lengthy motorcycle pursuit

HARRISON CO., Ky. (WAVE) - A Corydon, Indiana man has been arrested after leading multiple Indiana State Police troopers and several sheriff deputies on a lengthy pursuit through Harrison and Floyd Counties Saturday morning.
Mark Christopher Kirby, 22, was arrested on multiple charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, possession of a handgun without a license, and reckless driving.
According to ISP, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday a trooper was patrolling on Highway 337 near Quarry Road in Harrison when he saw a motorcycle in front of him with no taillights, license plate light or license plate.
The trooper attempted to pull over the motorcyclist, later identified as Kirby, when he failed to stop and led a pursuit lasting 58 miles.
Other joining officers assisted with the pursuit, which eventually entered Floyd County on State Road 64 before returning to Harrison County on State Road 62.
Police said Kirby committed multiple traffic violations throughout the chase, including running stop signs, traveling in oncoming lanes and speeding.
The pursuit lasted one hour and ended near Trestle Road in Harrison County, where Kirby had driven off into a field.
After a pursuit on foot, police were able to apprehend Kirby and take him into custody.
Kirby has been booked at Harrison County Jail.
