Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 407 new cases, 9 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health issued an update Sunday morning releasing new numbers on positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, Indiana has reported 407 new positive cases in the state Sunday morning, which brings the total number of positive cases to 39,909.
Nine new deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday by the ISDH. As of Sunday morning, Indiana has reported a total of 2,240 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
At least 348,391 COVID-19 tests administered so far according to the Indiana COVID-19 data report.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 6,419 total patients have been hospitalized in Indiana due to COVID-19, and 1,360 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
There are now a total of 28,522 recovered patients in the state of Indiana, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana to 73.5 percent Sunday morning.
