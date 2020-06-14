One man critically injured in motorcycle, car collision on Central Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a collision between a motorcyclist and a car in South Louisville leaves one man critically injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers were called to reports of a collision around 3:20 p.m. on the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist crossed in front of a Dodge Charger headed southbound on Central Avenue at the intersection of South Third Street, colliding with the vehicle.
The male driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, and was transported to University Hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured and remained at the scene.
LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating, and traffic is currently being diverted at Third and Central.
