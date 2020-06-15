Brown-Forman reaches agreement to sell Early Times, Canadian Mist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Brown-Forman is selling a number of its beverages.
Brown-Forman announced Monday the company reached an agreement to sell Early Times, Canadian Mist and Collingwood brands and Canadian Mist production assets to Sazerac Company.
Brown-Forman said the sale reflects “the continued evolution of the company's portfolio strategy to focus on premium brands.”
Brown-Forman purchased Early Times in 1923 and Canadian Mist since 1971.
The sale is expected to close this summer.
