Brown-Forman reaches agreement to sell Early Times, Canadian Mist

Brown-Forman said the sale reflects “the continued evolution of the company's portfolio strategy to focus on premium brands.” (Source: pexels.com)
By Sarah Jackson | June 15, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 9:34 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Brown-Forman is selling a number of its beverages.

Brown-Forman announced Monday the company reached an agreement to sell Early Times, Canadian Mist and Collingwood brands and Canadian Mist production assets to Sazerac Company.

Brown-Forman said the sale reflects “the continued evolution of the company's portfolio strategy to focus on premium brands.”

Brown-Forman purchased Early Times in 1923 and Canadian Mist since 1971.

The sale is expected to close this summer.

