Caesars Southern Indiana reopens, eroded roads fixed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Players of Caesars Southern Indiana Casino in Harrison County will be dealt a hand they’re not used to as rules have changed following the coronavirus outbreak.
Monday marked the first day casinos reopened in Indiana, and as far as the interior of Caesars goes, things are different for visitors. A wait time should be expected because the casino will only be operating at half capacity of the time being.
Visitors will also have to answer health questions upon entering.
At table games, masks are required and no smoking is allowed. The poker room will be closed. Machines will be spread apart, and everything will be sanitized after use.
Upon driving to Caesars, most visitors heading in and out may recall roads being deteriorated and in need of some work.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep the road open and safe for travel," Natalie Garrett, the Indiana Department of Transportation public information officer, said.
Construction on the roads are nearly done, with just a month left before final completion. Crews are expected to be done by the end of July without any serious weather delays.
Garrett says there are many embankment issues that have kept the construction project ongoing.
“It’s all over Southern Indiana. It seems like we have these road slides,” Garrett said. “It is not just the Harrison, Floyd County area. Its something we struggle with throughout our district. We stay on top of it to make sure it’s safe for travel.”
In the coming weeks, traffic flaggers will be directing cars traveling along Highway 111.
“We will be look at some paving work, guardrail installation, re-striping the roadway to reshape it into its original reconfiguration,” Garrett said.
Governor Holcomb’s plan sets phase 5 for reopening the state is set to start July 4. Officials will then discuss allowing venues and parades to operate at full capacity.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.