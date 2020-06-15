Coronavirus deaths: Kentucky tops 500 mark

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday that the state's coronavirus death total has surpassed 500.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said one death Sunday and five more reported Monday put the state total at 505.
Beshear also said 205 new cases between the two days have pushed the state total to 12,647. Three-hundred twenty one of those cases are probable.
The governor said 41 of the newest cases were reported in Jefferson County. Among those was a 47-year-old man.
Beshear reminded Kentuckians that despite the gradual easing of lockdowns in recent weeks, it’s still crucial for people to wear masks to prevent a resurgence of cases, which many states have been reporting.
“This is the key to keeping each other alive,” he said. “This is the key to keeping our reopening ... Please wear a mask.”
Beshear gave several other updates:
+ A total of 325,065 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus
+ A total of 2,433 have been hospitalized; 383 are currently hospitalized
+ A total of 969 have been in an ICU; 63 are currently in an ICU
+ 3,416 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus
+ At the state’s longterm-care facilities, 1,516 residents and 724 staff members have tested positive; 323 have died
