DWI charges filed in St. Louis crash that killed 2 Louisville moms, their daughters

(WAVE) - St. Charles (Mo.) County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Monday that the man behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle, killing all four people inside, has been charged.
Elijah Henderson, 29. of St. Charles, Mo., has been charged with four counts of driving while intoxicated in connection with the Feb. 14 crash near St. Louis that killed two mothers and their daughters, all Louisville residents.
Killed in the crash were 44-year-old Carrie McCaw, her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, 44-year-old Lesley Prather and Prather’s 12-year-old daughter Rhyan. They were driving from Louisville to Kansas City for a volleyball tournament.
Henderson allegedly admitted that he smoked marijuana the day before, but Lohmar said Henderson actually smoked “probably hours before the accident, probably that morning.”
Lohmar also said a check of Henderson’s vehicle following the crash indicated the presence of “marijuana residue." He also said Henderson lost control of his vehicle because he was reaching to roll down the passenger-side window while he was driving.
“If convicted, he could serve up to 15 years in prison,” Lohmar said. “Obviously, these are just allegations at this point.”
St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK reported that St. Charles Police arrested Henderson for DWI in November 2012, and he was found guilty in March 2013. And in December 2016, Henderson was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, and found guilty in October 2017.
