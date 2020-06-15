Early voting underway in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early voting kicked off at the Kentucky Expo Center in Jefferson County Monday.
If someone would rather cast their ballot in person, they can do that this week. The hours are a little different than Election Day, but the experience is about the same.
Voters can show up Monday through Friday and on Monday the 22nd, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They don't need an appointment to cast their ballot at the Expo Center.
Sylvia Combs, a Jefferson County voter, said she showed up on the first day of early voting at the fairgrounds because she believes it's always important to vote.
"It's a new experience and I'm for doing new experiences," Combs said.
Election Day, June 23, will be the last day to vote in person from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Results will be available on June 30.
"That's because we will still be getting ballots in after the 23rd," Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said. "As long as they're post marked by then."
Drivers headed to the Expo Center have to enter through either Gate 2 and Gate 4 on Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 on Preston Highway. Parking is free.
There are drop boxes for those who’ve already filled out their absentee ballots. There’s also one currently at the Election Center, located at 701 W. Ormsby.
As of 6 a.m. today, of the 616,525 registered voters in Jefferson County, 325,496 have requested a ballot through the JCCO or the state portal. The Clerks Office has issued 273,173 ballots.
Voters are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance if showing up in-person. Several said they felt safe about the process, but did express some concerns about how large the layout is, even in handicap designated zones.
"So far, the experience, it's a lot of parking and it's good," Combs said. "Except it's a long way for somebody to have to walk if they have a problem walking."
The deadline to request an absentee ballot from the statewide portal is at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
