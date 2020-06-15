Fischer, Schroeder address Monday night protests in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a 19th consecutive night of protests in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer and The Louisville Metro Police Department urged people to stay away from downtown as demonstrators got violent.
In an online media briefing held by Mayor Fischer Monday night, he and Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed a brick was thrown by demonstrators through the windshield of a television crew’s car.
Protesters also took over an intersection downtown, surrounded cars and tried to pull a driver out of his truck.
Schroeder confirmed officers deployed pepper balls at protesters as they moved people out of the area. No tear gas was used.
Fischer and Schroeder acknowledged, however, that not all demonstrators were behaving violently and stressed the important of peaceful protests.
Demonstrations have been ongoing in Louisville, particularly in the downtown area, since May 28. Many protesters are calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by LMPD officers issuing a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.
