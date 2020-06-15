FORECAST: A gradual warming trend, mostly dry

- LATE WEEK: Heat starts to build as 90s return
- FATHER’S DAY: Scattered storms possible, hot and humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered clouds this evening will give way to a mostly clear night. It will be pleasant again as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
We’ll see more sunshine through the day on Tuesday helping to warm temperatures into the low and mid 80s as the warming trend begins.
Low humidity sticks around into Tuesday night allowing temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly clear sky.
Temperatures continue to climb on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. It will be partly cloudy with a slim chance of an isolated shower.
The heat and humidity increase late week with highs back in the 90s on Friday. A cold front looks to make the heat short-lived and bring another chance for showers and storms on Father’s Day into the start of next week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.