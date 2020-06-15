FORECAST: Pleasant day with low humidity; heat builds later this week

- LATE WEEK: Heat starts to build as 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cool and sunny start, partly cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon as we see a slight chance of a popup shower east of I-65. Humidity remains low as temperatures warm into the upper 70s to near 80 in the city.
Scattered clouds this evening give way to a mostly clear sky overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s and lower 60s.
Sunshine remains in Tuesday’s forecast as our warmup begins. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. It will be mostly clear Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday and into the low 90s by Friday.
