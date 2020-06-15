7 inmates file lawsuit to be released from Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Seven women filed a lawsuit asking to be released from custody due to COVID-19 concerns.
The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of inmates at Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, located in Shelby County, and alleges cramped and unsanitary conditions inside could increase the likelihood of inflection.
“There is a significant public health interest in releasing our clients to home incarceration,” ACLU of Kentucky staff attorney Heather Gatnarek said. “We saw how quickly the coronavirus outbreak at Green River Correctional Complex turned deadly. Once coronavirus enters a prison, it spreads rapidly. Our clients are in grave danger.”
The lawsuit states the seven people are “are at significantly elevated risk of becoming seriously ill or dying if they contract COVID-19.”
“While KCIW officials are now taking steps to test everyone in the facility, they cannot minimize the risk of contagion under current conditions, which means that people who have certain health conditions have a severe risk of getting very sick or dying,” ACLU of Kentucky legal director Corey Shapiro said. “The constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment requires KCIW to address the exceptionally severe risks COVID-19 creates for our clients.” Shapiro added that, “an outbreak also puts the broader community in serious danger because prisons are not sealed environments. Hundreds of corrections officers, law enforcement officials, and medical staff cycle in and out of numerous detention facilities and then move freely through their communities.”
To view the lawsuit, click here.
