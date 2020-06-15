Kids in Kentucky head back to daycare

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today was reopening day for Kentucky child care centers, day camps and low-touch youth sports. That means kids are finally getting out of the house and working parents are no longer having to juggle it all. That first day also come with some jitters.
Adeline Schultz is two and half years old and was excited to wake up Monday morning.
"She {Adeline} woke up an hour early scarfed down breakfast, grabbed her lunchbox and said lets go and I'm like okay I guess we are ready to go," Jennifer Schultz, Adeline's mother, said.
Adeline's day care reopened after being closed for three months because of the coronavirus. She's been with mom and dad who have been working from home. Sending Adeline back wasn't the easiest decision for Jennifer and her husband knowing the virus is still out there.
"I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Schultz said. "I was absolutely nervous and I'm still nervous But, for us both working full time we needed to get some a semblance of normalcy and with her she was missing her friends."
Schultz says her day care did everything to ease her concerns and followed the guidelines outlined by the state. Doing that, Amory Haley from UofL Peace Hospital says is important. Haley says parents should also explain to their children that going back is going to be different, from dropping them off, smaller class sizes, they may not see some of their friends, and teachers will be wearing masks.
"Explain that to the best of your ability at their age level to help them know what to expect," Amory Haley from UofL Peace Hospital said.
Schultz says she’s been talking to Adeline about the virus and explaining why they wear masks and why her teachers will be too. Hayley says give your kids, yourself, your day care time to adjust.
"They will know if you are nervous, they will be able to tell if you are scared," Hayley said. "If you go in with a brave face and say oh, it's so great to see you and you are excited they are going to notice that as well. Be sure you are communicating very positively about this return."
Hayley said during drop off in the morning, make it quick lingering only complicates things for your child and day care staff. As for Schultz, she’s looking forward to her daughter coming home.
"I'm excited for her to get home and hear about all the things she did today and the friends she got to play with she'll be so excited," Schultz said.
Hayley says parents should talk to their kids about what their day was like. Help them process their feelings when they get home.
