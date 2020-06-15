KSP: Trooper Island Kid’s Camp goes digital for summer 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Trooper Island Kid’s Camp will host campers digitally this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky State Police said Monday the free kids camp, located on Dale Hollow Lake, would take place on YouTube and Facebook.
“We have the technology and resources to bring a piece of the island to the kids – even if it is virtually,” KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer said. “While we may not be able to interact in person, we can still connect with these young people and teach them skills they can utilize at home or when camp is back in session.”
Parents can register their kids for Virtual Trooper Island Camp by clicking here.
