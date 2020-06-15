LMPD investigating fatal shooting at South 12th St. and Hill St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the corner of South 12th Street and West Hill Street.
The report came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Once officers were on the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to UofL Hospital where she died of her injuries.
A second victim, a man, was also shot. He was brought to a fire station on 4th Street by private means before being transported by EMS to UofL Hospital.
The man’s injuries, Mitchell said, did not appear to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with further information can call or text the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
