LMPD investigating fatal shooting at South 12th St. and Hill St.
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 11:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the corner of South 12th Street and West Hill Street.

The report came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Once officers were on the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to UofL Hospital where she died of her injuries.

A second victim, a man, was also shot. He was brought to a fire station on 4th Street by private means before being transported by EMS to UofL Hospital.

The man’s injuries, Mitchell said, did not appear to be life-threatening.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information can call or text the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

