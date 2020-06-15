LMPD investigating shooting in Portland, victim in life-threatening condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating the city’s latest shooting.
Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 400 block of North 26th Street on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
