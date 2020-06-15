Louisville skate park open amid LMPD investigation of nearby deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a deadly shooting Sunday near the Dave Armstrong Extreme Park in Louisville, a number of people continued to use the park throughout the afternoon.
Brandon Grimes tells WAVE 3 he’s been visiting the park for years to skateboard.
“Since I was a kid, y'know, my mom used to bring me up here,” he said.
Grimes called the park a peaceful, family-friendly place and was surprised to learn about the shooting.
“Nothing like this, I've never heard of nothing like no five people getting shot,” he said.
Angel Martinez tells WAVE 3 he was at the park Saturday night skateboarding but left before 10. He remembers seeing children, families and familiar faces in the park that night.
“It's been the same, there's a lot of the same people here, it's kind of, you grow a bond seeing those people,” he said.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith represents District 4 where the shooting happened. After speaking to police, she tells WAVE 3 there was a large gathering of teenagers in a nearby parking lot before the shooting.
“We know that these are teenagers, mostly teenagers, that we normally don’t see in this area,” she said.
According to Sexton Smith, police are usually stationed near the park but have not had a consistent presence there recently.
“We're concentrating so much of our police department in the areas protecting our peaceful protesters,” she said.
On Sunday afternoon, LMPD tweeted “we do not have any reason to believe that this incident has anything to do with the protests at this time.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
