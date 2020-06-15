Madison bridge approach project nears completion

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A major construction project in Madison is nearing completion.
The new section of road leading to the bridge that crosses into Milton, Ky., is expected to wrap up this week.
Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., toured the new bridge approach in Madison on Monday.
"This is the exact type of thing we need to do in rural communities," Pence said.
City officials have praised the project’s potential impact on commerce and Madison’s economy, but neighbors said the project has brought some woes.
“We’ve had water in our basement,” longtime Madison resident Beverly Armstrong said. “The gas lines have been broken. The water lines have been broken. A lot of things have happened.”
Armstrong lives right on the new stretch of road that will connect Main Street with the bridge on the other side. She said the city has been accommodating to her concerns, but she added she was told it was a state project, so the city really isn’t in charge.
Pence took time to meet with Armstrong and other neighbors who say they’re hopeful the project is a success.
“I hope that very much so, yes,” Armstrong said. “I hope that it will be the way it’s supposed to work.”
Pence said the thousands of cars that go between Kentucky and Southern Indiana every day is a huge reason the project has been a priority.
“That’s the way Kentucky and Indiana are all along the Ohio River,” Pence said. “We’re married together here in commerce.”
The project comes about a decade after the initial bridge project and was the brain-child of Madison’s late mayor, Damon Welch.
Current Mayor Bob Courtney said his predecessor has been on his mind during the project and wanted to finish it for him.
“Make sure we can honor the memory of Mayor Welch and his team,” Courtney said, “that had this vision on the heels of a major construction project with the bridge.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for Thursday, where Welch’s widow Ginny is expected to be the first person to drive on the road once the project is complete.
