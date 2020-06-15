Man dies in early morning shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following a shooting in the California neighborhood.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 2200 block of Osage Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officer arrived, they found one victim has been shot.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.